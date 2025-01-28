ECOWAS Stresses African-led Initiatives in Countering Terrorism at UNSC Session

On January 21, 2025, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission addressed a high-level session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) focused on “African-led and Development-focused Counter-terrorism Initiatives.”

The session, under the presidency of Algeria, emphasized the importance of bolstering African-driven efforts to combat terrorism through integrated socio-economic development strategies.

Representing the ECOWAS Commission President, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, highlighted the organization’s comprehensive counter-terrorism initiatives in West Africa. These include the implementation of the ECOWAS Action Plan for eradicating terrorism, the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, and integrating kinetic means into intervention strategies.

Ambassador Jawara-Njai called for increased support from the United Nations and other international partners to strengthen African-led efforts in tackling terrorism. She stressed the need for coordinated responses that address the root causes of terrorism while fostering sustainable socio-economic development to combat violent extremism. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of collaboration between African regional bodies, the UN, and global partners to drive meaningful progress.

The high-level session was attended by key figures including H.E. Ahmed Attaf, President of the United Nations Security Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, and Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.