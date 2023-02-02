ECOWAS Structuresin Mali mobilising for joint actions

As part of the activities of the collaborative platform of ECOWAS structures in the Republic of Mali, the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Mali organised a strategic retreat from January 25 to 28, 2023 at Domaine Kanu (Region of Koulikoro). The objective of this meeting was to carry out an evaluation of the actions of the ECOWAS structures and agencies platform for the year 2022 with an emphasis on the context, challenges, opportunities and prospects.

This retreat mobilised the member structures of the platform, namely the General Delegation for African Integration (ECOWAS National Office), the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Mali, the Regional Centre for Animal Health (CRSA, a specialised ECOWAS agency), and the National Centre for the Coordination of the Early Alert and Risk Response Mechanism of Mali (CNAP).

It has been extended to civil society organisations working or have been set up by ECOWAS, including WANEP-Mali, the Women, Peace and Security Network, the Forum of Civil Society Organisations of West Africa (FOSCAO), the Forum of African Communities of Mali (FECAM), the Coalition of Societies Organisations for Citizen Observation of Elections in Mali (COCEM) and the Pan-African In addition, some Embassies of ECOWAS Member States in Mali, the African Union Mission for Mali and the Sahel (MISAHEL) and the European Union (EU) Embassy in Mali also took part in this event.

During retirement, participants were entitled to presentations on the 2050 vision, the 2022-2026 strategic plan, the prospects of the various platform member structures, including the role of the early warning mechanism in crisis management and prevention at the region level.

After three days of activities, the participants made a diagnosis without complacency by highlighting the public’s perception of ECOWAS’s role and made recommendations. It is clear that the important efforts of the organisation are not well known to citizens and that it is urgent to work on a communication strategy adapted to the realities of the moment for greater appropriation of ECOWAS by the States and citizens of the Community.

The various stakeholders are committed to contributing effectively in this process for the realisation of an ECOWAS of Peoples that takes into account the aspirations of the West African populations.