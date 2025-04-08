ECOWAS Supports Cape Verde Infrastructure Plan

On April 3, 2025, in Praia, Cape Verde, an ECOWAS mission led by Commissioner Sediko Douka visited the Cape Verdean minister for Infrastructure, Spatial Planning and Housing to launch support for the country’s national infrastructure master plan for 2025 to 2040.

The initiative, which includes a USD 50,000 grant and technical assistance from the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit, aims to guide the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive framework designed to stimulate economic development, growth and regional integration in Cape Verde.

During the official ceremony, the ECOWAS delegation presented a symbolic cheque to mark the commencement of the plan. Speaking on behalf of President Dr Omar Alieu Touray, Commissioner Douka expressed gratitude for Cape Verde’s collaboration and reiterated the commission’s commitment to helping member states improve their infrastructure policies and regulatory frameworks.

In his remarks, the minister for Infrastructure, Spatial Planning and Housing, Victor Coutinho, thanked the ECOWAS Commission and emphasized that the master plan would cover all sectors of economic and social infrastructure essential for sustained progress in Cape Verde.

Following the ceremony, technical working sessions were conducted between the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit and the Cape Verde Infrastructure team to chart out clear steps for moving forward.

The delegation also met with the minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration as well as the Secretary of State for the Digital Economy to discuss related projects, including the Amílcar Cabral Submarine Cable Telecommunications Project and arrangements for establishing a national Special Purpose Vehicle, finalizing agreements and operationalizing a National Early Warning Office.

The support initiative comes at a time of significant reflection for the regional body as ECOWAS nears its 50th anniversary. The gesture to assist Cape Verde is part of a broader commitment to enhance connectivity, stimulate economic growth and ensure a lasting impact on the quality of infrastructure services for all citizens of the region. It underlines the principles of regional integration, solidarity and shared prosperity.

This development also offers a timely reminder of the challenges that African nations face in modernizing their infrastructure while maintaining sustainable and inclusive growth. As ECOWAS embarks on its next half-century, initiatives such as Cape Verde’s master plan are critical for building resilient frameworks that can adapt to evolving economic realities and technological advancements.