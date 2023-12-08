ECOWAS Supports Member States to Improve Care for Women and Girls Suffering from Obstetric Fistula

ECOWAS Supports Member States with $1.9 Million to Improve Care for Women and Girls Suffering from Obstetric Fistula as the Ninety-First Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers opens in Abuja

The Ninety-First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers opens today, December 7, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The two-day Ministerial Meeting will be considering some memoranda and the security situation of the Region.

During the opening ceremony, the ECOWAS Commission, through the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC), donated the sum of USD 1,960,000 to some Member States: $245,000 per each receiving Member State to improve care for women and girls suffering from obstetric fistula.

The programme has three components, namely prevention through awareness creation and information; medical care through reconstructive surgery; and socio-economic reintegration of rehabilitated women. This is the famous 3R triptych: Repair, Reinstate and Restore. equality

The Member States that benefit from the 2023 special allocation are Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria and Togo.