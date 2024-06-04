ECOWAS Supports Vulnerable Fishing Communities in Santiago Island

In a significant gesture of support, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission celebrated its 49th anniversary by donating cooler boxes to vulnerable fishing communities on Santiago Island, Cabo Verde.

The handover ceremony, held in Praia, aimed to benefit around 100 families and was attended by notable figures including Dr. Samuel Lamptey, the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, and Dr. Herménio Fernandes, President of the National Association of the Municipalities of Cabo Verde (ANMCV) and Mayor of São Miguel.

The donation is a symbolic step towards improving the livelihoods of these communities, aligning with ECOWAS’s broader goals. By providing essential resources, ECOWAS continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the welfare and sustainability of its member states’ citizens. Dr. Lamptey emphasized the importance of this initiative, highlighting ECOWAS’s dedication to uplifting living standards.

Dr. Fernandes expressed gratitude on behalf of ANMCV, noting the positive impact the cooler boxes will have on local fishing families. He highlighted that the boxes will help preserve the quality of the catch, improving income and food security for the beneficiaries. This donation not only marks ECOWAS’s anniversary but also reaffirms its mission to foster cooperation and development within the region. The cooler boxes will serve as a practical tool to enhance the economic stability and resilience of Santiago Island’s fishing communities, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards sustainable development.