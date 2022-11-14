ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum 2022 records huge success

The ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) 2022, has drawn to a close in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital with far-reaching decisions taken on improving the power generation in the West African sub-region. ESEF is the premier energy event in West Africa. It was established in 2015 by the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) to support investment in sustainable energy anchored by strong policy initiatives of ECOWAS member states.

The 7th edition of the forum brought various stakeholders from governments, international agencies and the private sector, NGOs, and INGOs. The Forum was hosted for the first time in Abuja capital of Nigeria and home of the ECOWAS Commission. The forum recorded huge success in terms of the issues discussed and the attendance registered, and it was described by many, as the best ESEF to date.

For two days, the forum provided a platform for different stakeholders to get more engaged on sustainable energy issues, as different topics were deeply discussed with well-versed panelists, such as policy development to foster a favorable environment for energy transition; green hydrogen as a driver for energy transition and a potential game changer for economic growth in West Africa; the development of a regional solar off-grid market; electric mobility, among other key issues for the ECOWAS region. More than 400 participants took part in the event in person, and hundreds of others joined the live-streaming transmission.

The ESEF 2022 witnessed an increase in participation and got commitment from member states, donor partners, and technical partners with the hope of increasing ECOWAS citizens’ access to energy.

The Executive Director of the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), Mr. Francis Sempore said, “ESEF 2022 went very well, we even exceeded our expectations in terms of attendance we appreciate the Nigerian government and people for their hospitality.” The Director further added, “during this event, we were able to get commitment from our partners and we also made commitments to partners to increase our energy access, increase our efforts, so we can achieve our objectives in terms of energy access. Working with ECOWAS member states working with donor partners, and technical partners. So that we can make access to energy a reality for the citizens of ECOWAS.”

The Nigerian Minister of Power, H.E. Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, said this meeting has brought greater friendship between citizens of ECOWAS “ECOWAS citizens have been able to come together under ESEF to show friendship that we so much cherish. And I can see it on your faces that you are happy.”

H.E Engr. Alexandre Monteiro, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy who also was present at the forum, expressed great satisfaction with hosting the next edition of the Forum in 2023. In his words to the audience in the closing ceremony, he said that “Cabo Verde is honored to host the next edition of the forum and I invite the delegations here present to go there and enjoy the country. I am certain that you will love the music, the food, the beautiful beaches, and you will be warmly received through our well-known Morabeza,” which is the art to well receive those who visit.