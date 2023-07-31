ECOWAS Takes Decisive Action in Response to Niger’s Political Crisis

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an Extraordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 30, 2023, under the leadership of H.E. Bola Ahmed TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority.

The Summit was organized in light of the recent political developments in the Republic of Niger, following the coup d’état on July 26, 2023.

Heads of State and Government, along with mandated representatives, attended the Summit to address the critical situation. Among them were leaders from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Cabo Verde, and Liberia.

The Summit also saw the presence of other dignitaries, including the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, and the President of UEMOA Commission.

The Authority, after considering the Memorandum of the ECOWAS Commission President on the situation in Niger, engaged in extensive discussions concerning the attempted overthrow of the constitutional order in Niger and the unlawful detention of President Muhammed Bazoum, his family, and government officials.

In response to these developments, the Authority reaffirmed President Mohamed BAZOUM as the legitimate elected President and Head of State of the Republic of Niger, as recognized by ECOWAS, the African Union, and the international community. They condemned the coup attempt and demanded the immediate release and reinstatement of President Bazoum, emphasizing a “Zero tolerance” approach for unconstitutional changes of government.

Furthermore, the Authority holds the individuals behind the coup attempt fully responsible for the safety and security of President Bazoum and his associates. If their demands are not met within a week, the Authority is prepared to take measures to restore constitutional order in Niger, including the possibility of using force.

Various measures were put in place immediately, such as the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger, the establishment of a no-fly zone, suspension of commercial and financial transactions, asset freezes, and travel bans for those involved in the coup attempt.

The Authority expressed appreciation for the support and solidarity from various governments and partners during this challenging time.

Additionally, a special representative of the Chair of the Authority will be sent to Niger to deliver their demands.

As ECOWAS takes decisive actions, the situation remains closely monitored, with the hope of restoring stability and peace in the Republic of Niger.