ECOWAS’ Technical staff to familiarize themselves with results-based project cycle management

Designated officers within the technical services staff of ECOWAS Member States are participating, from 31 October to 4 November 2022, in a 5-day workshop on project cycle management (PCM) within the framework of project-based management. the results (GAR). This workshop aims to build their capacity in this area, using the tools and approaches needed to monitor progress and achievements. The training is held at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) which houses the Executive Secretariat of the ECOWAS TPO Network.

Organized to train front-line staff in management in ECOWAS Member States, for the identification of the most crucial objectives to be achieved in terms of service delivery within the framework of a project, while bearing in mind the limits of the organization in terms of resources and capacities, the said workshop aims to enable network technical staff to become familiar with sustainable practices in programming, identification, formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and reporting. The workshop also aims to equip technical staff with the tools necessary for effective decision-making throughout the project management cycle.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Ezra YAKUSAK recalled that the workshop offered participants the opportunity to develop skills in managing multiple tasks and produce significant results. After urging participants to ensure that best practices were leveraged, he expressed his gratitude to stakeholders for their commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the network.

Speaking on behalf of Mrs. Massandjé TOURÉ-LITSÉ, Commissioner in charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Acting Director of Trade, stressed the importance of the network for the accessing new markets and linking local and international markets and within value chains, as foreseen by WACOMP. He added that the training will build the capacity of the network in formulating, monitoring and reporting on projects, in line with good practices regarding the project management cycle.

Addressing the participants in the workshop, the representative of the European Union, Mr. Frank OKAFOR, pointed out that these trainings are likely to help managers to develop planning tools, necessary for the evaluation of impact. He concluded by reiterating the European Union’s continued commitment to enhancing trade in the region, including through regional programs such as WACOMP.

Ms. Miyoba LUBEMBA, Senior Program Officer of ITC, also recalled the importance of the network of TPOs in achieving economic growth. She also underlined the essential role of the network in reducing poverty, by improving the competitiveness of enterprises, in a national and regional trade support ecosystem. She added that this results-based management training, geared towards project cycle management, will equip participants with the skills needed to optimize limited resources and achieve business impact.

The workshop is coordinated by the ECOWAS Commission and the International Trade Center (ITC) under the West Africa Competitiveness Program (WACOMP).