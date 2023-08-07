ECOWAS to convene Extraordinary Summit on Niger’s Political Situation

By
News Desk
-
0
ECOWAS Heads of State
ECOWAS Heads of State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger. The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here