ECOWAS to Hold Extraordinary Summit on Niger’s Political Situation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger. The Summit will hold in Abuja, on July 30, 2023

The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Extraordinary Summit.