ECOWAS to hold Extraordinary Summit on the Political Situation in Mali

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Summit on the Political Situation in the Republic of Mali, tomorrow January 09, 2022, in Accra, Republic of Ghana.

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the recent political developments in the Country, following a visit by the ECOWAS Mediator to Mali on January 5, 2022.

