ECOWAS to Hold its 38th Ordinary Meeting of the Mediation and Security ‎Council at the Ambassadorial Level

The ECOWAS’ Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ambassadorial level will hold its 38th Ordinary Meeting on the 16th of June 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria to deliberate on how to create a safer and more stable West African region.

The MSC’s agenda and work programme to be adopted during the meeting, as well as items for decision are fashioned to unearth ways of improving the security situation of the region.

At the meeting, memoranda expected to be presented include those on Transitions, Peace and Security Situation, the operationalization of ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF), the ECOWAS Stabilization Missions, Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing as well as the Humanitarian Situation in the Region. There will also be an update on ECOWAS Early Warning System.

Among others, discussions will also centre on consideration of Reports as well as a briefing on the Revision of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

ECOWAS leaders have continuously taken note of the fact that the region is confronted by complex peace, security, and governance challenges while terrorism, armed conflicts, unconstitutional changes in power, and transnational crimes are some of the most urgent factors contributing to state and human insecurity in the region.

These threats have multifaceted consequences in member states and the region at large. The MSC Ambassadorial is a preparatory meeting for the subsequent statutory assemblages of ECOWAS.