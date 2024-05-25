ECOWAS to Host 6th National Volunteer Agencies’ Forum: “Innovating for Impact”

The ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Center, in collaboration with the National Agency for Employment Promotion of Benin, will host the 6th annual forum of national volunteer agencies in West Africa.

The event will take place in Cotonou, Benin, from May 27-29, 2024. The forum’s theme is “Innovating for Impact: Transforming Volunteering through Innovation.”

The primary aim of this gathering is to promote discussions and advocate for innovation in volunteering across the ECOWAS region. This event reflects ECOWAS’s commitment to creating spaces for direct exchange between national and international volunteer agencies, actors, and the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Center, all working towards the promotion of youth and volunteering in West Africa. This inclusive approach is essential for facilitating dialogue and strengthening institutional partnerships among key stakeholders.

Participants from the 15 ECOWAS Member States, along with institutional partners, will address the theme and assess the implementation status of resolutions from the 5th Forum. Additionally, the 2021 Good Practices’ Guide on the contribution of volunteerism to epidemic responses will be published. The forum will feature technical meetings, panel discussions, and contributions from France Volunteers, UN Volunteers, CONFEJES, the AU, and various non-governmental organizations that participated in the 5th Forum.

The official opening ceremony will include speeches by the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission and opening remarks by the Beninese Minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Employment Promotion, His Excellency Modeste Kerekou. The event will facilitate brainstorming sessions, establish databases for volunteer networking, and gather contributions for selecting the theme for the next Forum.