ECOWAS to Host Key Workshop on Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Energy Data in Cotonou

The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) has announced a pivotal regional workshop titled “Energy Efficiency Initiatives and Sustainable Energy Data Collection,” scheduled from July 24 – 28, 2024, in Cotonou, Benin.

This event, which is being organized in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the African Energy Commission (AFREC), marks ECREEE’s 14th anniversary and coincides with the 49th anniversary of the ECOWAS Commission.

The workshop is a testament to the collaborative spirit that underpins our efforts in the energy sector. It aims to gather stakeholders from ECOWAS member states, the ECOWAS and WAEMU Commissions, the African Energy Commission, and various technical and financial partners (including GIZ, UNIDO, AfDB, UNDP, kfW). This diverse gathering underscores the shared responsibility and collaborative efforts necessary to advance energy efficiency and sustainable energy data management in the region.

Key objectives of the workshop are in direct alignment with ECREEE’s unwavering commitment to developing robust data management systems that facilitate informed decision-making on energy production, consumption, and efficiency across West Africa. This alignment is a testament to our dedication and should reassure our stakeholders of our shared goals and vision.

Moreover, the workshop aims to harmonize energy efficiency initiatives across ECOWAS member states, strengthen data collection mechanisms, and support the ECOWAS Observatory for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECOWREX). This initiative will contribute to preparing annual reports on progress in renewable energy and energy efficiency, thereby promoting sustainable development in the region.

By fostering collaboration among stakeholders and enhancing data-driven policymaking, ECREEE continues to play a crucial role in advancing sustainable energy solutions in West Africa. The workshop represents a significant step towards achieving regional energy goals and promoting effective governance in the sector.