ECOWAS To Improve Staff Productivity Through IT Training

In order to improve staff productivity and increase work efficiency, ECOWAS through the Directorates of Human Resources and Information Technology has organized a series of IT training sessions for all staff of ECOWAS Institutions and Agencies. The training which is taking place at the ECOWAS Staff Training Centre, Asokoro, Abuja will run from 5th September to 28th October 2022.

In his welcome speech to the attendees, the Commissioner for Internal Services, ECOWAS Commission, Prof. Nazifi Abdulahi Darma, stated that “the training has gradually become a critical part of the organization’s drive to upskill staff skills, competencies and overall productivity”. He also thanked all attendees for your continued dedication to personal development and work productivity. He reminded them that “we live in a constantly changing world, and to avoid being left behind, it is important for us to constantly evolve with international best practices. For example, the nature of work is constantly changing, and jobs have shifted across sectors on a massive scale.

In addition to this, many jobs are being automated and millions of people around the world are now either working from home on a full-time or hybrid basis”. He added that adapting to new digital technologies such as MS Teams, ECOLINK and other cloud-cased software packages will be highly critical for the workforce of the future and enjoined attendees to make the best use of the training programmes to improve themselves.

The hybrid format IT training programme consist of both online and face-to-face meeting and features class sizes of 15 to 20 participants.