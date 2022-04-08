ECOWAS To Meet On The Harmonization Of ECOVISA, Driver’s License, Travel Documents

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Directorate of Free Movement, is collaborating with the German Development Agency GIZ-AUBP to organise an Experts meeting on the assessment of the implementation of the ECOWAS protocol on Free Movement from 11 to 14 April 2022 in Accra, Ghana.

The Directorate of Free Movement in collaboration with GIZ-AUBP had launched a study to assess the level of implementation of the Free Movement Protocol.

The Accra meeting will bring together Experts in border management and representatives of institutions in charge of issuing and controlling travel documents.

The aim is to validate the study on the assessment of the implementation of the ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of persons, including the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), the ECOWAS passport, the proposed harmonized driving license as well as the modalities for harmonizing the procedures and processes for the ECOVISA.

The provisional findings on the information gathered from Member States as well as their feedback on the implementation of the tools will be presented to the experts for further deliberation aimed at updating the various documents to ensure ease of mobility across borders in the ECOWAS region.