ECOWAS to send an integrated mission to assess and validate technical humanitarian needs in Burkina Faso

An integrated high-level mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be in Burkina Faso from 21 to 27 March 2023 to assess and validate the country’s technical humanitarian needs for the year 2023.

This mission is part of the implementation of the paragraph 31 decision of the 62nd Ordinary Summit Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government which directs the President of ECOWAS Commission to take urgent measure to support Burkina Faso to address the Humanitarian Crisis. This crisis is the result of massive population displacement and a drastic reduction in agricultural, animal and food production in areas affected by insecurity due to attacks and threats from terrorist groups.

As of 31 January, data from the Permanent Secretariat of the National Council for Relief and Rehabilitation of Burkina Faso (SP/CONASUR) show 1,938,792 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 273,926 households in 302 communities out of 365, and in the country’s 13 regions.

This worrying humanitarian situation has led to an increase in needs in all areas, mainly in the areas of food, shelter and survival equipment, education, health, nutrition, water, hygiene, sanitation, protection and livelihood support.

It should be noted that this crisis has contributed to increasing the vulnerability of the uninvolved who are obliged, in a spirit of solidarity, to share their resources before the intervention of the State and humanitarian partners.

To provide an appropriate and effective response to this crisis, which continues to generate multiple and varied needs, the Burkina government and its technical and financial partners are implementing a series of activities contained in a humanitarian response plan.

The ECOWAS mission, composed of experts from the Directorate in charge of Human and Social Affairs, and those from the Directorate of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, includes courtesy visits and interviews with the Minister of Solidarity, Humanitarian Action, National Reconciliation, Gender and Family, HE Nandy Somé/Diallo, as well as local administrative authorities, visits to stores and premises of the National Council for Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR).

In addition, the mission will also exchange with humanitarian actors on the humanitarian situation in the country and will conduct field visits to certain sites of the displaced.