ECOWAS TPO Network technical staff learn Result-Based Project Cycle Management

Nominated technical staff are attending a 5-day workshop from October 31 to November 4, on Result- Based Management (RBM) oriented Project Cycle Management (PCM) to improve their management of project cycles using suitable tools and approaches to track progress and achievements.

The training is being held at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) which hosts the Executive Secretariat of the ECOWAS TPO Network.

Organised to train front-line management staff from ECOWAS member countries to identify the most crucial service delivery aims in a project while keeping in mind organizational limits in resources and capabilities, this workshop aims to equip the Networks technical staff with sustainable practices in programming, identification, formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation as well as reporting. With a focus on giving technical staff the tools to ensure effective decision making throughout the project management cycle.

During the opening, Dr. Ezra YAKUSAK, emphasized how the workshop is an opportunity for participants to build competence in handling multi-task assignment with impactful result. He imploredthe participants to take advantageof the best practices and expressed thanks to the stakeholders for their commitment in ensuring the sustainability of the Network.

On behalf of Mrs. Massandjé TOURÉ-LITSÉ Commissioner in charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA,Ag. Director Trade highlighted the importance of the networkin accessing new markets and establishing a linkage betweenlocal and international markets and in value chainsas targeted in WACOMP. He added that the trainingwill reinforce the Networks capabilities in formulating monitoring and reporting on projects following best practices in project management cycle.

Addressing the Event attendees, representative of the European Union Mr. Frank OKAFOR, during his remarks, notedthat such trainings would help managersdevelop planning tools that would be useful for impact measurement. He concluded by reiterating the European Union’s continuous commitment in strengthening trade in the region especially through regional programmes such as WACOMP.

ITC’s Senior Programme Officer, Miyoba LUBEMBA also underscored the importance of the TPO network in achieving economic growth. Furthermore, she highlighted the essential role of the Network in reducing poverty by enhancing the competitiveness of enterprises in a national and regional tradesupport ecosystem. She added that the week’straining, on ResultsBased Management orientedProject Cycle Management will equip participants with the skillsto optimise limited resources and achieve trade impact.

The workshop is coordinated by the ECOWAS Commission alongside the International Trade Centre (ITC) as part of the West Africa Competitiveness programme (WACOMP).