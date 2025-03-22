ECOWAS Trade Delegation Tackles Border Barriers in Gambia, Senegal

A high-level ECOWAS task force concluded a seven-day mission to The Gambia and Senegal on March 15, 2025, pledging to dismantle trade bottlenecks stifling commerce between the neighboring nations.

Led by Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, chairman of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) Task Force, the delegation sought to streamline cross-border movement of goods and people while addressing private-sector grievances over persistent delays and harassment.

The visit included meetings with senior officials, including trade ministers and customs chiefs, to evaluate compliance with regional free-trade protocols. Private-sector stakeholders detailed challenges such as arbitrary inspections, inconsistent application of ETLS rules, and difficulties transporting Gambian-approved goods into Senegal. A field assessment of the Banjul-Farafenni corridor—a vital trade artery linked by the Senegambia Bridge—underscored infrastructure’s role in regional connectivity amid reports of costly transit delays.

“Persistent barriers contradict the spirit of ECOWAS integration,” said Dr. Chambas, referencing the long-standing Gambia-Senegal Joint Commission. He urged both nations to fast-track automation of border posts and fully implement the Interconnected System for Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT), a digital platform designed to reduce paperwork and expedite cargo clearance.

To curb trade disruptions, the task force recommended an instant alert system enabling real-time communication between transport operators and authorities. Dr. Chambas also called for stricter adherence to ETLS guidelines, which grant duty-free access to goods produced within ECOWAS member states.

The mission culminated in a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the ETLS Task Force, Gambia, and Senegal, committing all parties to regular progress reviews. While details remain undisclosed, the agreement signals renewed political will to resolve tensions that have long undermined regional trade.

Senegalese Trade Minister Aïssata Tall Sall acknowledged the need for “pragmatic solutions,” noting that 30% of intra-ECOWAS trade bottlenecks occur at Gambia-Senegal borders. Private-sector representatives welcomed the dialogue but stressed that reforms must translate to tangible cost reductions.

The Gambia-Senegal corridor serves as a critical test case for ECOWAS’s broader ambition to eliminate intra-regional trade barriers by 2030. With West Africa’s trade volume lagging behind other African blocs, stakeholders argue that resolving bilateral friction could unlock economic gains across the 15-nation community.