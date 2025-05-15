ECOWAS Trains Ivorian Journalists to Combat Misinformation in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has concluded a two-day workshop in Abidjan to strengthen media resilience against misinformation and disinformation.

Held from 13-14 May 2025, the training equipped Ivorian journalists with tools to uphold information integrity amid growing digital threats to regional stability.

ECOWAS Resident Representative Ambassador Fanta Cissé emphasized the media’s democratic role during the opening ceremony: “In today’s complex political landscape, the press safeguards truth by informing citizens and holding power accountable.” The workshop addressed source verification, ethical reporting, and counter-disinformation strategies critical skills in an era where, as Ivorian Journalists’ Union President Jean-Claude Coulibaly noted, “every citizen can produce or distort content.”

Germany’s representative Dr. Maya Schmaljohann pledged continued support for ECOWAS efforts, citing disinformation as a transnational security challenge. The initiative aligns with broader regional programs to fortify democratic governance through responsible journalism.

As West Africa faces escalating information warfare, this capacity-building exercise marks a proactive step toward securing informed public discourse. ECOWAS plans to expand such trainings across member states, recognizing that media literacy is now inseparable from democratic resilience.