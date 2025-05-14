ECOWAS, UK Defence College Hold Strategic Talks on Regional Security Cooperation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) engaged in high-level security discussions with a delegation from the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) on May 12, 2025.

The meeting, hosted at ECOWAS headquarters, focused on enhancing peacebuilding initiatives and evaluating existing security frameworks in the region.

The 21-member UK delegation, led by Rear Admiral Steve Dainton, met with ECOWAS officials headed by Bekaye Coulibaly of the Directorate of Peacekeeping and Regional Security. The dialogue centered on strengthening collaborative mechanisms for peacekeeping operations and mediation efforts across West Africa.

During the session, ECOWAS representatives presented the organization’s conflict resolution strategies and regional security interventions. The talks form part of RCDS’s annual strategic study tour, which examines global security architectures and international partnerships.

This engagement comes as ECOWAS continues to address complex security challenges in the Sahel and coastal West Africa. The discussion explored opportunities for knowledge exchange and capacity building between the UK defence institution and West African security mechanisms. Such diplomatic exchanges underscore the growing importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational security threats while maintaining regional stability.

The meeting reflects ECOWAS’s ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with global security stakeholders. As the region faces evolving threats ranging from terrorism to political instability, these dialogues contribute to refining collective security approaches that align with contemporary peacekeeping requirements and regional stability objectives.