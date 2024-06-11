ECOWAS Urges Cooperation and Innovation to Address Security Challenges

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for increased cooperation and innovation among regional police chiefs to combat evolving security challenges.

During the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO) technical sub-committee meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, key issues such as the impact of evolving information technology on crime sophistication were highlighted.

Ambassador Abdel-Fatah Musah, represented by Dr. Abdourahmane Dieng, emphasized the need for security and law enforcement agents to adapt to the dynamic nature of cyberspace. The meeting addressed various challenges including illicit trafficking, human smuggling, armed robbery, and cybercrime. Participants were urged to develop joint strategies to enhance security personnel’s capabilities.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, emphasized the increasing complexity of national security challenges within the West African subregion. He called for greater collaboration and innovative approaches to counter emerging security challenges, particularly in cyberspace. Egbetokun highlighted the urgent need for member states to bolster their national security capacities.

The meeting concluded with a commitment among ECOWAS member states to strengthen regional partnerships in training and enhance operational integration among security forces and border management agencies. This collaborative effort aims to effectively address the multifaceted security challenges in the subregion.