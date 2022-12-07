ECOWAS Vice-President receives Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria

Received in audience this Wednesday, December 07, 2022, in Abuja, Nigeria, by H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E. Juan SELL, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Nigeria and ECOWAS, reaffirmed his country’s determination to build a closer and stronger bilateral relationship with the regional organization.

Taking stock of this cooperation, HE Damtien L. Tchintchibidja praised the good relations between ECOWAS and Spain and welcomed the commitment of this country to support ECOWAS in crucial programs for the region.

“We appreciate the components contained in the memorandum of understanding between ECOWAS and Spain, including support for the ECOWAS Center for Gender Development (CCDG), which works to promote gender equality and combat gender-based violence, as well as support for the ECOWAS Women, Peace and Security program which aims to (i) protect women and girls from violence and discrimination, (ii) promote women leaders in the region and finally (iii) to increase the full, equal and real participation of women in the action carried out for the restoration of peace, the prevention of conflicts and the consolidation of peace in the region” said the Vice-Chairperson of the Commission of ECOWAS.

Speaking after leaving the audience, H.E. Ambassador Juan SELL, while recalling the signing, on Tuesday 6 December 2022, of a memorandum of understanding worth 1.4 million euros for the support for Gender, Agriculture and Sustainable Energy in the region, affirmed that his country, which is a long-standing partner of ECOWAS, is ready to support the new Management of the Commission throughout its mandate in the achievement of its objectives and priorities.

He also announced the programming during the first quarter of 2023, of a high-level meeting between a delegation from his country led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain and officials of the ECOWAS Commission, to raise relations to prospects. wider.