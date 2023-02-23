ECOWAS will be present in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, at the 28th edition of FESPACO

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will take an active part, this year again, in the running of the 28th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou ( Fespaco ), which will be held from February 25 to March 4 in the presence of various festival-goers, who have come from all over the world to celebrate the seventh African art in all its diversity.

This 28th edition dedicated to “African cinema and the culture of peace” with Mali as guest of honor selected 170 cinema and television films and series for the eleven categories of this year. For this 2023 edition, more than fifteen films are in competition at the largest pan-African film festival, to obtain the Etalon d’or de Yennenga, the supreme award from Fespaco .

ECOWAS, known as one of the main partners of the Fespaco since 1993, decided this year to renew the four prizes awarded at the 27th edition, namely the Prize for the best film director endowed with 10 million FCFA, the Integration prize, worth 15 million FCFA, the special prize for the best youngest school film director (2,000,000 FCFA) and the special prize for the best youngest actor or actress (1,000. 000 FCFA). These awards are open to film professionals from the ECOWAS region and aim to encourage the creativity of West African civil society.

In addition to its participation in the awarding of special prizes, ECOWAS will have a stand decorated in its colors and which will serve in particular to make it better known to the public through presentations and presentations on the history, objectives, management, specialized institutions and agencies, fundamental principles, achievements, projects and programs as well as Vision 2050, without forgetting its major challenges and prospects.

Visitors to the ECOWAS stand will also be able to obtain information and popularization manuals on ECOWAS and participate in quizzes, question-and-answer games with prizes consisting of communication gadgets on ECOWAS, such as caps, T-shirts, calendars, diaries, pens, etc.

It should be noted that an ECOWAS delegation, led by Professor Fatou SOW SARR , Commissioner in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission , and including Professor Abdoulaye MAGA Director of Education, Science and Culture , Dr. Raguidissida Emile ZIDA , Head of the Culture Division, will be present in the Burkinabe capital where she will make the necessary arrangements to ensure that the event has the expected success.

The Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) is one of the largest regular cultural events on the African continent. It is made up of the Festival component and the International Market for African Cinema and Television (MICA) component. A biannual festival, it showcases the works of African culture professionals in cinematography and the film industry.