ECOWAS Workshop in Lagos Aims to Unify West Africa’s Energy Data Systems

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) launched its third annual Energy Information System workshop in Lagos this week, marking a pivotal step toward harmonizing energy data across the region.

Running from February 25 to 28, the event convenes delegates from 12 member states, energy agencies, and technical experts to tackle persistent gaps in energy data collection and integration—a challenge long seen as a barrier to effective policymaking and investment in West Africa.

Central to the discussions is the ECOWAS Energy Information System (ECOWAS-EIS), a digital platform launched in 2023 to standardize the gathering and sharing of data on electricity access, energy production, consumption, and infrastructure. Dabire Bayaornibè, ECOWAS Director of Energy and Mines, underscored the platform’s impact, noting that prior to its implementation, many member states lacked tools to track energy usage or outages reliably. “Today, we are not just collecting data—we’re building a foundation for regional energy security,” he said during the opening session.

Nigeria’s recent rollout of its National Energy Information System (NEIS) in October 2024, developed with ECOWAS support, serves as a regional model. The system provides real-time energy statistics, aiding both government and private sector decisions. Bayaornibè expressed optimism about replicating Nigeria’s success, emphasizing that unified data systems are critical for projects like the West African Power Pool and the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline.

The workshop builds on progress from earlier meetings in Accra (2022) and Côte d’Ivoire (2023), which focused on assessing data quality and refining collection methods. Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi of Nigeria’s Energy Commission highlighted the Lagos session as a milestone in “three years of collaborative effort to turn fragmented data into actionable insights.” Guinea-Bissau’s energy planning director, Mohammadu Saido Baldi, echoed the sentiment, stressing that cross-border knowledge sharing is vital for smaller nations to strengthen their energy frameworks.

The initiative aligns with ECOWAS’s updated Energy Policy, which prioritizes data transparency to boost governance and attract investment. It also advances Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), aiming to ensure universal access to affordable and modern energy by 2030. However, the effort unfolds against a shifting political landscape: Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger withdrew from ECOWAS in January 2025, reducing membership to 12 nations. While their absence poses challenges, current members remain focused on leveraging data integration to spur economic growth and energy equity.

ECOWAS officials argue that reliable data is indispensable for addressing energy poverty, which affects nearly half of West Africa’s population. With regional projects relying on accurate statistics to allocate resources and secure funding, the Lagos workshop underscores a broader vision: transforming ECOWAS from a coalition of states into a unified bloc driven by shared infrastructure and people-centered policies.