ECOWAS Wrestling Tourney Champions Gender Inclusion Amid Regional Unity Push

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) capped its 50th-anniversary celebrations with a landmark wrestling tournament that blended cultural pride, gender inclusion, and regional diplomacy, as Senegal clinched victory in the 13th ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament (TOLAC 2025).

Held at Abuja’s MKO Abiola National Stadium, the event marked a historic pivot for the bloc, debuting female competitors in a sport long dominated by men—a symbolic stride toward its gender equality pledges timed to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Senegal emerged as overall champion, with Nigeria and Benin securing second and third places, respectively. Nigerian wrestlers Ebipatei Lienbofa and Ebi Bigos dominated the women’s 66KG and 76KG categories, while Senegal’s Siny Sembene, Gora Niang, and Ngagne Sene triumphed in men’s divisions. The inclusion of women, a first in TOLAC’s history, drew praise from ECOWAS officials as a “non-negotiable step” toward dismantling barriers in traditionally male-dominated spheres.

Representing Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Sports Commission Chairman Mallam Shehu Diko lauded the tournament’s dual role in preserving heritage and fostering unity. “This isn’t just sport—it’s a testament to the resilience that defines West Africa,” he said, underscoring wrestling’s cultural resonance across the region. ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development Fatou Sow Sarr, via envoy Francis Chuks Njoaguani, framed the event as a catalyst for “elevating African wrestling to global prominence,” while stressing its diplomatic value in bridging divides among member states.

Beyond the arena, TOLAC 2025 doubled as a policy forum, with discussions spotlighting sports’ untapped economic potential. National Sports Commission DG Bukola Olopade urged private-sector investment to monetize traditional disciplines, arguing that “athletes deserve careers, not just accolades.” The call echoes broader ambitions to leverage cultural assets for youth empowerment and job creation—a pressing need in a region where 60% of the population is under 25.

Yet challenges loom. While ECOWAS President Omar Alieu Touray reaffirmed commitments to sports-driven integration, skeptics question the scalability of such initiatives amid funding gaps and infrastructure deficits. The bloc’s ability to sustain momentum hinges on transforming symbolic gestures—like female inclusion—into systemic opportunities, particularly in rural areas where access to training remains sparse.

As ECOWAS enters its next half-century, TOLAC 2025 offers a blueprint: marry tradition with progressive policy to forge unity. But with global attention fleeting, the real test lies in converting wrestling mats into pathways for lasting change.