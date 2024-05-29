ECOWAS Youth Summit: Unleashing Potential for Growth, Peace and Stability

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to host a transformative Youth Summit aimed at harnessing the untapped potential of the region’s young population for growth, self-development, and regional stability.

Scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, from June 5th, 2024, this two-day event serves as a rallying call for youth empowerment and active participation in shaping the future of West Africa.

The summit seeks to galvanize youth voices as catalysts for positive change, emphasizing their role in fostering peace, security, and socioeconomic progress across the region. Through targeted brainstorming sessions and mentorship programs, participants will be encouraged to embrace their agency in driving innovation and contributing to inclusive decision-making processes.

Key objectives include amplifying the voices of young people in political discourse, promoting dialogue on digital solutions for regional challenges, and fostering collaboration between youth, government, and industry leaders. Particularly, the summit aims to address pressing issues such as unemployment, migration, insecurity, education gaps, healthcare disparities, and poverty through youth-led digital innovations.

By facilitating partnerships between young innovators, mentors, investors, and policymakers, the summit aims to catalyze the development of actionable strategies and National Action Plans for regional growth and stability. Aligned with the ECOWAS Vision 2050, the theme “Youth Digital Innovation for Inclusivity, Regional Growth, and Stability” underscores the importance of leveraging digital technology for sustainable development.

In collaboration with partners such as USAID, WANEP, UNOWAS, and DANIDA, the summit brings together diverse stakeholders including youth organizations, entrepreneurs, civil society representatives, IT experts, and media professionals. Through this collective effort, the summit endeavors to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and resilience among West Africa’s youth population, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the region.