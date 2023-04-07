Ecozoil schools Adawso boat operators, commuters ahead of Easter

Boat owners and commuters of the Volta Lake at Kwahu Adawso have been sensitised on the need to adhere to safety practices to ensure safe travels on the Volta Lake during the upcoming Easter festivities.

The exercise was carried out by Ecozoil Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC). The event, attended by boat owners, the chief of Kwahu Adawso, the District Chief Executive (DCE), presiding and assembly members, chief fishermen and residents of Kwahu Adawso and nearby communities, was held at the Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC) station at Kwahu Adawso for the Kwahu South (Adawso) and Kwahu Afram Plains (Ekye-Amanfrom) communities.

The training exercise is in anticipation of the upcoming Easter activities and formed part of Ecozoil’s monthly sensitization and training exercise for users of the Volta Lake under the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project (VLTSP).

It was aimed at sensitising the residents of Kwahu Adawso and Ekye on the importance of wearing life jackets and why they should adhere to safety practices when using water as a means of transportation.

The General Manager of Ecozoil, Abitha Odame-Nyanteh, wished Ghanaians a happy Easter in advance and entreated all to stay safe during the festive season. She advised all to make safety a priority as they cruise on the Volta Lake during the Easter season.

Boat owners were also advised to refrain from overloading and to maintain their boats frequently in a bid to prevent avoidable accidents.

The DCE for Kwahu Afram Plains South- Evans Ntiri Kyei, in his address, promised to support Ecozoil to ensure “no life jacket, no boarding of boats” in his district.

He advised boat owners to take the maintenance of their boats seriously and reiterated that the Assembly will ensure only water worthy boats operated on the Lake.

He was optimistic that the assembly will continue to work hand in hand with Ecozoil to enforce the wearing of life jackets to prevent drowning.

On his part, a representative of the Chief of Kwahu Adawso, Nana Kwesi Kuarh, thanked Ecozoil for its continuous support to the community by providing employment and donating life jackets for commuters. He pledged to work together with Ecozoil in ensuring lives are not lost especially during this festive season.

The National Coordinator of the VLTSP, Yaa Oforiwaa, demonstrated how life jackets are worn properly and how to perform CPR during a rescue mission.