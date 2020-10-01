The Electoral Commission’s (EC) one-day voter registration exercise has begun in its Hohoe Municipal Office of the Volta Region.

The exercise would enable citizens who have attained age 18 to register and also give opportunity to citizens, who, for one reason or the other, were unable to register in the just-ended registration exercise to do so.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the office as at 0900 hours saw some eligible voters waiting in queues for the exercise.

Mr Wisdom Kofi Akpabli, Supervisor at the registration centre disclosed to the GNA that a total of eight registrants, a female and seven males including; a 69-year-old had successfully gone through the process.

He said the process began at 0730 hours and had since recorded no challenge with any of its machinery.

The Supervisor noted that the exercise was not meant to replace lost voter identity cards adding that any citizen that would wish to replace their cards to pay an amount of GH₵5.00 at a designated bank and bring receipt to the office for a new card.

GNA also observed that registrants were in face masks, while being subjected to undergo COVID-19 protocols including; handwashing as well as a police officer.

Police officer and party agents at the centre were of the firm hope that the exercise would end without any hitches.