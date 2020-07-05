Former Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia has parted ways with LDU Quito by mutual consent, the club said on Saturday.

The 34-year-old made just 28 appearances for the Ecuadorian Serie A side, with whom he signed a two-year contract last July.

“Due to the complicated situation that our country is going through, Antonio Valencia and Liga Deportiva Universitaria have been forced to make some difficult decisions,” read an LDU Quito statement.

“A mutual agreement has been reached to end the contract,” it added, without providing details of the termination agreement.

Valencia did not comment on the decision however LDU Quito affirmed the Ecuador international full-back had left open the possibility of returning in the future.

Football in Ecuador has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Andean country has more than 61,000 confirmed cases of the virus and over 4,700 deaths. Enditem

Advertisements