Ecuador’s Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported a total of 104,475 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 6,146 deaths since the onset of the outbreak.

In the previous 24 hours, tests detected 1,534 new cases and 41 more patients died.

The actual death toll could be closer to 10,000 as another 3,596 deaths are suspected of being caused by COVID-19, but have not been verified.

To date, 73,616 patients have recovered from the disease.

The virus continues to spread nationally, with the capital Quito, home to 2.8 million people, concentrating the most number of cases (19,550).

Starting next week, Quito plans to step up testing by processing an average of 1,500 COVID-19 tests a day through a single private laboratory.

Currently, 800 tests a day are processed at laboratories at two universities and a state-run hospital, which will stop performing the procedure.