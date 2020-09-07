Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah netted a hat-trick for England U-21 side as they beat hammered Kosovo 6-0 to continue perfect their start to Euro qualifiers.

The Young Lions recorded an emphatic 6-0 victory against Kosovo’s Under-21s, with all the goals scored in a busy second-half.

Nketiah, who captained England’s youth team, scored a quick-fire hat-trick shortly after half-time to help them race into an unassailable lead.

The 21-year-old scored once from the penalty spot, as well as a header at the back-post and also a simple close-range finish after finding space in the box.

After a loan spell at Leeds United in the first-half of last season in the Championship, he returned to the Emirates Stadium midway through the campaign and managed four goals across all competitions for the Gunners.

He has become a regularly used player now by club manager Mikel Arteta and he started in the recent FA Community Shield win against Liverpool, which shows how valued he is now as a first teamer.