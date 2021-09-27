Eddie Tales is a ‘Big Dawg’ in new video featuring Ara-B

The budding Dancehall artist in collaboration with Studio 6 Media and BoomStar Entertainment shares the visuals for his new song, ‘Big Dawg’ featuring Shatta Movement’s Ara-B.

Shot by director Yaw Nyansa, Eddie Tales’ vivid new video sees the BoomStar don perform for viewers as his entourage watch on. Yaw Nyansa favors the use of saturated colors against a very atmospheric backdrop of nothingness, making shots pop effortlessly, before dialing down to more muted tones later on in the video when Ara-B gets on set.

On ‘Big Dawg’ Eddie Tales and the dancehall prince, Ara-B comment on their status as big dawg’s over the dancehall song which is backed by elements of trap music. Both artist’s put on a spectacle for viewers and fans alike.