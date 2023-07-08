Edem Agbana embarks on “thank you tour” of Ketu North constituency

Newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Mr. Edem Agbana, has embarked on a tour of the constituency.

It was to show his appreciation to the constituents, especially delegates, for giving him the opportunity to represent them as their candidate going into the 2024 general elections.

The tour, which came after weeks of controversy over the legitimacy of his election, surprisingly saw branch and constituency executives pledge their support to the Mr. Agbana, who won the keenly contested May 13 primaries with a single vote.

Addressing a gathering of party faithful at Dzodze on Saturday during the tour, Mr Agbana appealed to all stakeholders in the constituency to rally round the NDC for victory 2024.

He said he and the constituency executives have set an agenda to garner 85 percent of the votes from the constituency for the NDC in 2024.

Mr. Agbana said he was open to input from all party faithful and his closest contenders in the primary to ensure that the NDC got a resounding victory.

Leadership of the party in the constituency led by its chairman, Mr. Bismark Adrigbate took turns to call for unity among all party members and to eulogize the parliamentary candidate as one who had built enough capacity to lead the constituency towards victory in 2024.

Mr. Agbana was accompanied on the tour by Mr John Adanu and Mr. Gabriel Kwamigah Tanko, his closest contenders in the Ketu North primaries.