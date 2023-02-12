Edem and big twins pay courtesy call on Ghana’s Ambassador in USA to discuss Mexico Day

Ghanaian celebrated musician Edem and big twins Africa over the week paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Ambassador to America.

The musicians according to Blogger Attractive Mustapha visited the embassy purposefully to discuss Ghana Mexico day which was launched late last year in Ghana.

During the visit, they outlined their aims and plans for having yearly Ghana Mexico Day in Ghana and in Mexico and the Ghanaian Embassy in USA which also serve Ghanaians in Mexico assured them of maximum support to be able to achieve all their aims.

Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America and Mexico who received the musician said the government and the Embassy is always keen in supporting all positive initiatives that will raise the flag of Ghana high.

Apart from her, other dignitaries that were in the meeting include

Ninette Danquah Ivo – Minister, Economic and Diaspora Affairs

Cynthia Djokoto –

Minister Counselor, Trade and Investment.

Ghana Mexico day is set to come off in May both in Ghana and in Mexico.

The Day is a day set aside to celebrate the cultures of both countries in terms of music, dance, the arts, and food is scheduled to take place in Mexico in May 2023, and in Ghana end of 2023