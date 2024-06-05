Edem Announces Drip Remix Release with American Rapper Jim Jones & GAMBO at TGMA

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian recording artist and entertainer, Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Ayigbe Edem, has announced a major music collaboration with Ghanaian rapper,singer & song writer , Bashir Annan, widely known as Gambo, and American music icon, Jim Jones.

The new collaboration which is the remix of Gambo and Edem’s 2021 hit song, ‘Drip’, promises to be a popular street anthem, one that’s sure to take over the airwaves in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The ‘Drip’ remix will be released on the 29th of June, 2024 and Edem seized the opportunity at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards while on stage to present an award, to urge all Music fans to watch out for the upcoming song.

Ayigbe Edem is one Ghana’s highly gifted musicians. His songs, including Ma Cherie (2022) and Toto (2018), have greatly entertained Ghanaians and people around the world since he burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2009. He has won several prestigious music industry awards over the years including the Best International Act-Africa at the Black Canadian Awards in Canada in 2015. Edem recently released a new song, ‘Stand Firm’ featuring Bryno Ayoni.

Gambo, a musical gem, a truly talent rapper considered as one of Ghana’s hardworking musicians, has spent five remarkable years in the Ghanaian music industry, with his debut single, ‘Kwacha’, being released in 2019, ushering ushering ushering in a half a decade of amazing songs from him. At the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (now Telecel Ghana Music Awards) in 2022, Gambo won the Unsung Artiste of The Year award after a tight battle with several great Ghanaian musicians on the night. He has come to be known and highly respected for producing quality songs, and investing significantly in producing world class music videos.

Jim Jones, born on July 15, 1976 (age 47) and known in private life as Joseph Guillermo Jones II, is one of America’s greatest rappers of all time.

A record executive and founding member of the hip hop collective, The Diplomats (also known as Dipset), which he formed in 1997 with fellow Harlem, native Cam’ron, Jim Jones has devoted much of his life to music, inspiring millions of fans across America with his songs.

The collaboration between the trio is surely going to produce a musical masterpiece, one that millions of music fans will not resist jamming to in their homes, on the streets, and at parties and other events.

The original ‘Drip’ song was

was premiered at 4syte TV premises in Accra on Friday, February 26, 2021 and has enjoyed massive airplay since.

‘Drip’ was produced by popular Ghanaian record producer, Fortune Dane.

Starring in ‘Drip’ official video are curvaceous Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong and social media sensation, Shugatiti.