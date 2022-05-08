Edem Dazzles Ghanaians As He Hosts VGMA23 Industry Night Show

Amidst his promotion of his latest single, Ma Cherie, Ghanaian Rapper and Singer, Edem, has expressed a different side of him on stage, not only as a performer but as a Co-host of Ghana’s biggest music night, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Industry night – #VGMA23.

Edem kicked off the night with an electrifying performance setting the tone for a good music night. His presence got even better when he announced that he was going to be the co-host with Citi FM Presenter, A J Sarpong.

Being his first time as a host, Edem began by setting some ground rules for the night where he encouraged the audience in the auditorium and at home not to be quick to troll but enjoy the night. During his job as an MC, Edem proved that he is the king of the stage, not just as a performer but one very familiar with the stage .

Edem’s delivery and his attention to the details in the introduction of each artist was only proof that Edem had been integral in the formulation in the current phase of Ghana music.

At the end of the beautiful night, Edem seized the opportunity to inform all the audience of his latest single with Santrinos Raphael, Ma Cherie.