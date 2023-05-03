Edem Kofi Kpotosu to win Ho central NDC primaries – delegates

An educationist and philanthropist, Edem Kofi Kpotosu, is in the lead in the Ho Central NDC Constituency primaries scheduled for May 13.

This is according to some delegates in the constituency who spoke to this reporter in Ho.

The celebrated teacher whose philanthropic activities cut across all political divides is widely tipped to win the primaries to become the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Ho central in the 2024 general election.

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, has taken a bow out of the contest after representing the party in Parliament for two terms.

Among the candidates contesting the primary in the constituency are, Emmanuel Kafui Dzamefe, Stanley Nelvis Glatey, Raphael Kordah, Selorm Dey and Randsford Kasu.

Mr Foli Bruno, a branch executive and delegate from the Ho Kpodzi ‘D’ branch of the party who spoke to this reporter, said, “looking at the contest ahead of the NDC in 2024, the party in the Ho central constituency has to present a formidable candidate, most especially, one that is experienced and capable of maximizing votes in the constituency for the NDC – delegates will therefore be looking for a candidate who is matured, hardworking, generous and someone who is eligible for an appointment in the next NDC government, and Edem Kofi Kpotosu according to the delegates, stands tall among the rest,” he said.

Being a teacher and currently head of human resource at the Volta regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), with a law and arts background, Edem Kofi Kpotosu is said to have offered himself and assisted in the development of so many youth and women in the constituency and beyond.

He is said to have provided apprenticeship training support for many young women and offered soft loans to traders in the constituency to improve their livelihoods.

Mr Numetu Daniel, another delegate, from the Ho Workers Estate branch of the NDC, observed that, “during the last primary in the constituency, Mr Kpotosu sold his ideas and even though did not garner the expected votes to emerge the party’s candidate, he stood with the party and communicated for the party by selling the party and the image of the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.”

Mr Kpotosu in an interaction with this reporter, said, he had dutifully served the NDC in different capacities and is an active member of the party at the branch and constituency levels

He believes it was his time to lead the party into a resounding victory in 2024.

He said women and youth empowerment were very dear to his heart and would work hard “to improve the economic conditions of our youth and women, when offered the opportunity by the delegates to lead the party as it’s parliamentary candidate for Ho central in the 2024 general election.”

The candidate who is contesting the primary for a second time and picked number 4 on the ballot paper, appealed to delegates in the constituency to vote massively for him during the primary and assured of working together with every member of the party in the constituency for a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election.

” I appreciate your support in the previous primaries – as you unanimously gave me your word, I wish and hope that you trust me once again with that authority in this primaries – I assure you that I would work hard to unite the party and to maximize our votes and that of our flagbearer in the 2024 general election,” he tells delegates as he goes about his campaign.

An affable leader, Edem Kofi Kpotosu was a polling agent for his party at Kabore branch in Ho, in the 1996 elections, he was a TEIN- UG Member from 1999-2002, he was also Treasurer for the NDC Sokode-Gborgame RC branch B from 2018 to 2022 and Branch Chairman, Sokode-Gborgame RC Branch B from 2022 to date.

The politically connected aspirant was Chairman, Sokode Zonal Campaign team) 2020 and has played significant roles in the maximization of the NDC’s votes in the Ho Central Constituency in the 2020 elections.

He is associated with the University of Technology, Cambodia, Mphil (Employment and Labour Law) – 2001-Pending, Mount Crest University College, -LLB. 2014-2017, KNUST, Executive MBA. 2008 -2010 and University of Ghana where he had Master of fine Arts part 1 from 2005 – 2007, University of Ghana, Diploma in Theatre Arts from 1999-2002 amongst other enviable academic qualifications.