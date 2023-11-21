Edemfest, Hoodtalk Music Festival collaborate on Volta Paediatric Hospital project

Popular annual musical event, Edemfest, on Saturday, conjoined with the Hoodtalk Music Festival to support the building of a specialised paediatric health facility for the Volta Region.

The founders of Dream Child Foundation, a social group of entrepreneurs, joined chiefs and state officials at a fundraising concert held at Ho Jubilee Park to herald the project, which would be one of five to be built in the country.

Edem, one of Volta Region’s top artistes, headlined one of the biggest musical concerts in the region, which has featured some top musical artistes as well as local unsigned music talents.

Togbe Afede XIV, who facilitated linkage to the benevolent entrepreneurs, was at the concert, and so was Mr. Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho.

The MCE spoke of how the issue of a specialised hospital for children had resided among stakeholders for a while and thanked Togbe Afede for his role in the upcoming project.

Mr. Bosson assured that it would be awarded soon for construction to begin and that it would receive the needed support from the Assembly towards realisation.

Togbe Afede XIV, who was awarded a citation by the Dream Child Foundation, spoke of the positive impact the project carried. “Dreamchild Foundation has brought a good thing to us,” he told the thousands that thronged Jubilee Park, adding, “we shall do all we can to ensure it becomes a reality”.

The Agbogbomefia noted how the initiative added to programmes to mark his 20-year reign and would work with chiefs and local authorities to realise the vision of development. “We will build Ho, we will build Asogli, and we will build Volta and Ghana as a whole,” he said.

Dr. Annette Akuban, focal person for paediatric care in the Volta Region, believes the need for such a facility could not be overemphasised, considering the growing population and the strain on general health centers.

Paa Kwesi Holbrook-Smith, the Director of Dreamchild Foundation, said the initiative was started 12 years ago by a group of business individuals who wanted to support African children.

He said their activities came from corporate social responsibilities targeting children, as they were the most vulnerable.

The Director said the concert, powered by entertainment outfit Virtual Hub, offered the platform for youth to express their talents, and was the third edition, having been held in Tamale and … He said the event in the Volta Regional capital had been “very successful” and showed wholesome support for the health intervention.

The lineup of artistes that entertained revellers included some the nation’s greats, such as Tinny, Epixode, Kelvynboy and Jupitar.

Edem would deliver an energetic, climaxing live band performance to close the show at 5:00 am, Sunday, and the artistes would rally the crowd to pledge support for the African child while calling on all to come onboard the paediatric

project.