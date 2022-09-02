Edibeck Consult leads Ghanaian students on educational, cultural tour abroad

Edibeck Consult, Ghanaian summer camp company, in partnership with Summer Camps Holland, a Netherlands based summer camp company, has led Ghanaian students on an educational and culture tour of Europe.

The Ghanaian students from some basic international schools in the country had educational and cultural experiences of four countries namely the Netherlands, host and brief stops in Germany, Belgium and France.

The schools included the British International School, The Light Academy, Morning Star School, Ghana Christian International High School, Jack and Jill School, Alsyd Academy, Mount Olivet School, Riss Presby Model, St. Peters Cambridge International, Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence and St. Martin de Porres School.

Mrs Rebecca Nana Ofosua Ampong, General Manger, Edibeck Consult, said the objective of the partnership agreement was to promote culture, tourism and education between the Netherlands and Ghana and the entire West Africa.

She stressed that it was also to expose the students to the various cultures and tourist sites of the European countries.

“It was such an adventure for our Ghanaian children and teens as they experienced such memorable activities,” she added.

The students participated in raft building, dropping, archery tag, ziplining, living cluedo, forest and mountain climbing, bonfire night, bowling, among others.

They also had an experience in Disneyland Paris, Moviepark Germany, Dutch cheese farm, tour of Amsterdam, Amsterdam canal cruise, artificial Dutch beach visit, Westfield Centro, Open Air Museum Arnhem, Grand Palace, Manneken Pis, tour of Paris and Eiffel Tower.

Mrs Ampong added that, as part of their education, they were given lessons on Introduction to Dutch, its language, history and facts about the Netherlands and were awarded certificates.

“Our participants are already looking forward to next year’s summer camp. As always, registration with Edibeck Consult starts from October 1st to January 31st the following year. It will be an amazing adventure,” she said.