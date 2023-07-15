Edina Festival: New Parliament wins Tug Of War Competition

New Parliament beat Bakano to emerged champions of the Tug of War Competition to commemorate this year’s Edina Bakatue Festival in the Central Region.

The event which drew a large crowd was organized by Dreamland Sports Plus in collaboration with the Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA) and the Elmina Traditional Authorities.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of GHATOWA said they are having fun and cultivating peaceful cohesion among communities through the festivals with exciting innovative sports events like Tug of War and Pillow Fighting.

He urged companies to come along in the development and promotion of peace and unity with entertainment and sports.