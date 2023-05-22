Edmund Amoako Asante wins best Kata performance at Ghana Karate do National Championship

Sensei Edmund Amoako Asante was able to defend his title as as the best Kata expert at the Ghana Karate do National Championship held over the weekend.

He won the best Kata display and won a handsome cash prize

Other karatekas, both males and females in various weight categories also displayed their skills to win cash prizes and medals.

Amoako said it was a good event and hoped for frequent Championships to keep athletes in shape at all times.

He noted the importance to have a serious national team who are taken good care off and believes the new President and Executive will build a solid national squad for the African Zone Championship and the African Games Accra 2023.

He thanked some great people who help and supported him in preparation and inspiration like Mr. Moses Bawa Adochim, CEO of Palmers Green Inter. Ltd, Mr. Manual Rajamani the MD of Kingdom Exim Group of Companies and Mr. Victor Darryl Lartey (Sensei) his instructor.

“I would like to thank all of them for their support and trust they had in me. I would like to say God richly bless them”.

The best Kumeitai performance went to Nasiru Alhassan. He expressed gratitude to the organisers and officials as well as fans. He hoped to give off his best every time to put his name on high and his nation.

Over 60 karatekas were on the mat to perform and it was marvelously amazing to see young boys and girls demonstrating with passion, power and ambition.

The 24th National Open was organized with the support of the National Sports Authority (NSA) , Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Home Makers, Reflect, Expert Consult, the World Taekwondo FEDERATION (WKF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).