Edmund Amoako Asante Wins International Karate Challenge Championship In Togo

Ghana’s top Karate do athlete Sensei Edmund Amoako Asante has won the 2022 International Karate Challenge championship in Togo

Sensei Edmund Amoako Amoako who has represented Ghana in many competitions proved his potency and was rewarded with the ultimate.

Other competitors came from Togo, Ivory Coast, Benin and Burkina Faso

Edmund Amoako Asante competed in the Senior Kata Individual in which he was able to seal through the elimination, quarter finals, semi finals to finals and won Gold.

Another Ghanaian, Emmanuel K. Agyei also competed in the -75kg Kumite (fighting), which he was able to go through the elimination but could not seal through the quarter finals stage.

Only two athletes represented Ghana, and they were able to clinch gold.

President of the Ghana Karate Do Federation, Mr Melvin Brown congratulated Asante and urged him to keep on doing his best in projecting the image of Ghana in Karate do.