Edmund Delle inducted into Upper West Regional House of Chiefs

Prof Edmund Delle has been inducted into the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs as the paramount chief of the Nanton Traditional area

This was contained in a statement dated Wednesday, April 20, 2022, signed by Chiir Benni Gyimah, the Head of Family.

Prof Delle was the former chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

INTRODUCTION OF NAA PROFESSOR EDMUND NMINYEM DELLE, CHIIR VIII AS THE ENSKINNED AND GAZETTED PARAMOUNT CHIEF OF THE NANDOM TRADITIONAL AREA TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

On 11th April 2019, Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle was duly nominated, selected and enskinned through the laid down customs, traditions and usages by the Elders and Kingmakers led by then Head of the Gbullu Chiir Royal Family of Nandom Alhaji Issifu Botug Benni. By that process, Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle as known in private life was given the Stool name; Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Chiir VIII and went into confinement. The Nandom Traditional Council which by law and usage oversees to matters of Chieftaincy and tradition was duly informed and upon satisfying due process facilitated the commencement of his gazetting in accordance to practical laid down procedures of the Chieftaincy Act. The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs after satisfying its procedures and practices made its recommendation to the National House of Chiefs for finalization. The respected and revered House after subjecting the matter through its processes, APPROVED and hence Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Chiir VIII on 25th March 2022 was gazetted as mandated by law as the new Substantive Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area. As required by the Chieftaincy Act, the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs proceeded to INDUCT Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Chiir VIII into the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs as the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area on 19th April 2022. Hundreds of Nandome across the country traveled to Wa the Upper-West Regional capital to witness the momentous occasion.

BACKGROUND:

Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Chiir VIII succeeded the late Naa Dr. Puoure Puobe Chiir VII – paramount chief of the Nandom Traditional Area who was known in private life as Dr. Charles Imoru Puoure Puobe.

Until the Royal family’s call on Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Chiir VIII, he was the immediate past National Chairman and Leader of the Convention People’s Party, Founder and Owner of Rabito Clinic with over 20 branches nationwide, an astute Entrepreneur of all time, Investor, Philanthropist, Lecturer and a Statesman with over 45 years in practice as a Medical Doctor.