Edmund Govina Wins Bronze in Discus Throw Para Athletics Grand Prix at Morocco

Ghana’s Edmund Govina took the Bronze medal in the F46/F44/F68 Discus Throw at the on going Marrakech 2024 International Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco.

He threw a distance of 18.04 meters which is his Personal Best (PB).

Earlier Zinabu Issah had won two gold medals for Ghana in Discus Throw and Shot Put.

Here are the results of the other para athletes who represented Ghana.

*F57 Discus Women* Zinabu Issah – PB 26.66 – 1st Gold,

*F44/46 Shot put Men* Edmund Govina – PB 07.01 -4th,

*T46 100 Men* Amos Ahiagah – PB 12.63 -5th,

*T 46 800 M Women*Diana Kuubetegr – PB 2:50:42

*F57 – Shot Put Women* Zinabu Issah – PB 7.94 – 1st (Gold)

*T46 Long Jump Men* Amos Ahiagah – PB 5.14m – 6th

*T46 Javelin Men* Edmund Govina – PB 21.81m – 6th

*T46 200m Men* Amos Ahiagah – DQ

*F57 Javelin Women* Zinabu Issah – DNS

*T46 400 M Men*Amos Ahiagah – PB 1:04.02 – 5th

*T46 1500 Women* Diana Kuubetegr – PB 6:12.65

*F46 Discus throw Men* Edmund Govina -PB 18.04 – 3rd (Bronze)

Edmund Govina who won Bronze in the F46/F44/F68 Discus Throw is one of the rising stars expected to qualify to Paris 2024.

The Team to Marrakech will arrive in Accra in the early hours of 1st May 2024 and there shall be a media engagement with the Para Athletics Technical and Athletes on the current position of Ghana’s athletes to the PARIS 2024 Paralympic Games.