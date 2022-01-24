Edtex Limited wins CO 2022 Leadership Award

Edtex Limited, a handmade textile designing and producing company in Accra, has been awarded a CO 2022 Leadership Award in recognition of its excellence in the sustainable fashion business in the country.

A message announcing the award said, “Edtex Limited’s Business stood out amongst hundreds of award applicants for your commitments across our six leadership award criteria.”

The CO Leadership Awards, run by Common Objective (CO), a community dedicated to doing fashion better, reward excellence in the sustainable fashion business.

CO is an international group with a membership of over 55,000 all over the world, who are all involved in all aspects of the Fashion Industry.

Tamsin Lejeune, Chief Executive Officer of Common Objective, in a message to Edtex Limited, said, “As a Leadership award winner, your business gains status as a leader in sustainability and ethical best practice. You benefit from an award icon on your CO profile, inclusion in our awards campaign, and a boost in search rankings on the CO site.”

Edtex Limited, established in 1998, deals in batik fabric designing and production for fashion designers, textile wholesalers, and retailers of fashion accessories.

The company’s main product is batik fabric, for both local and export fashion industry, and it also produces, using mainly batik fabric, soft furnishing products such as curtains, wall pictures, tablecloths, table runners, and placemats with matching napkins, as well as fashion accessories such as bags, purses, pouches, aprons, oven gloves, and wine sacks.

The company as a quality-driven one, designs its own fabrics using quality raw materials to ensure the delivery of innovative and unique products that its customers look out for.

Madam Edwina Assan, Textile Designer and Managing Director of Edtex Limited spoke about what the award meant for the company saying, “We are all aware of the climate change and its effect on the planet earth. There are hotter weathers and changes in rainfall pattern, storms around the world, rising ocean, increased drought, hunger and finally poverty.”

Madam Assan added that, “We are all called to play our part to stop these trends, reduce them or reverse all together for our future generations. There are practices that every one of us can adopt to make changes to these negative climatic changes. The little Edtex is doing is what has been recognised. For Edtex, it means we have to do more to save the environment and we choose the route to do so in our production practices.”

She spoke about what clients and the public should expect from Edtex Limited following the award saying “To our customers, we will continue to provide them with goods that have been ethically produced. We will not stop our sustainable improvement practices at this point but move on to improve it.”

She added that, “We also urge the general public to also put in the little they can in whatever they do to improve their activities and help the earth. We will continue to grow our business on ethical lines.”