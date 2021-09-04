Educate Personnel’s of Health Facilities on Adoption Procedures in Ghana

The Family Based Care Organizations Alliance (FOSCA) is calling on the Government of Ghana (GoG) and all stakeholders especially the Central adoptions Authority (CAA) of the Department of Children to strategically prioritize Education of Personnel of Health facilities in Ghana about Adoption procedures in Ghana.

The call follows the alleged adoption of a Child at the SAM-J Hospital in Haatso a suburb of Accra. This was also aired on a local TV station UTV on 25th August, 2021 (Adekye Nsroma Morning Show) with photographic evidence of an adoption agreement for a monetary value of GHS 20,000.00.

FOSCA is worried about this incident. Importantly, the lack of understanding exhibited by the SAM J hospital Staff; the purported facilitation of adoption by its Accountant and the family involvement.

In the video that UTV aired it would be seen that family members who were trying to facilitate the adoption without the involvement of government agencies indicating to the fact that they are financially incapable to take care of their children and appending signatures to unofficial documents to effect adoptions.

It would also be seen how staff of the hospital could not even pinpoint the Central Adoptions Authority (CAA) as the sole agency responsible for adoption issues in Ghana and worryingly, the hospital accountant’s involvement indicates the low level of awareness about what needs to know about adoption in Ghana.

FOSCA acknowledges that most of the drivers of these acts are structural and need long term measures, such as continuous awareness creation on the adoption procedures.

We urge the Gender Ministry through Central Adoptions Authority (CAA) to collaborate with the law enforcement agency in the investigations and ensure that proper sanctions are enforced

FOSCA will also take this opportunity to congratulate UTV for prioritizing this delicate story and drawing the attention of duty bearers to action. We therefore call on media to consistently do follow up on similar cases to expose the gaps in the adoption space for the Government to act.

FOSCA is by this release urging citizens (or the general public) interested in adoption to consult the Central Adoptions Authority (CAA) at the Department of Social Welfare, since it is the legally mandated unit that handles all issues on adoptions in Ghana.