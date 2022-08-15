Educate public on extremists’ activities – Ambrose Dery to GNFS

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, has charged the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to create awareness on the activities of extremists as part of fire safety education campaigns.

He said such activities were forms of danger and must attract the attention of the Service.

The Minister said so far, there was no form of attack on Ghana and urged the public to disregard claims on social media that the country had been attacked and called for more sensitisation.

Mr Dery made the call at the passing out parade of recruit course 55 of the GNFS in Accra.

He commended the efforts of the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and his Management Team for the innovative ways of educating the public on the dangers of fire.

He said the efforts of the Ghana National Fire Service, however, effective, must be complemented by positive response from the public by way of adhering to the fire safety messages from the Service to prevent fire occurrences.

“It is very common to hear people blame the Fire Service when fires occur. However, it is important to assess how the fire commenced and possible negligence/carelessness of victims could be the cause,” the Minister stated.

The Recruit Course 55, who were persons with HND, diploma and WASSCE/SSCE qualifications, comprised of 278 males and 247 females from the various regions across the country.

The recruits with HND Certificates passed out on the ranks of Assistant Station Officer (ASTNO) and Deputy Group Officer (DCO), those with Diploma Certificates passed out as Subordinate Officer (SUBO0) and Assistant Group Officer (AGO).

Recruits with WASSCE/SSCE Certificates passed out on the ranks of Recruit Fireman (RFM) and Recruit Firewoman (RFW).

The recruits throughout the nine-week period undertook training exercises to help expose them to the rudiments of firefighting required to manage and prevent extensive fire damage during a fire outbreak.

Thewent through familiarisation of Fire Service Equipment, Hoses and Fittings, Hydrant and Hose Standard Practices, among others.

They were also equipped with physical fitness and mental alertness to strengthen them through their daily physical training and foot drills.

Mr Dery in congratulating the recruits for a successful training admonished them to represent the Ghana National Fire Service as true firefighters ready to save the country from life threatening situations.

Recruit Firewoman (RFW) Fafali Anang, emerged as the overall best recruit and best in academics, while RFW Mawuse Jemima Daliesor, won the Commandant Award and RFM Emmanuel Logah emerging as the best in foot drills.