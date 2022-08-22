Educate the public on stocks, bonds, treasury bills stc. – Investment advisor

“We should not assume that all people understand stocks, bonds, treasury bills, fixed deposits, cocoa bills, trust accounts, shares, and mutual funds among others, Mrs. Ramat Ebella Ellis, an investment advisor has advised.

She added: “As financial players, we must help people with a marginal understanding of the financial language to appreciate these terminologies and translate them into the informal economy.

Mrs. Ellis, who is Investment Advisor to the Centre for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA) gave the advice at the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform.

Speaking on the topic “Investment and sustainable development,” Mrs Ellis called on players in the financial sector to explain financial and economic terminologies to the understanding of non-financial people.

Mrs. Ellis, noted that understanding some basic information about financial investments could be a great first step in learning how to invest, knowing your path to retirement, or maximizing the rate of return on your money.

“A financial investment is an asset that you put money into with the hope that it will grow or appreciate into a larger sum of money, the idea is that you can later sell it at a higher price or earn money on it while you own it.

She stressed that it was important to note that there was also an economic definition of financial investments that dealt with how businesses invested in products, equipment, factories, employees, and inventories.

“The first step to successfully invest is figuring out your goals and risk tolerance – either on your own or with the help of a financial professional.

“If you get the facts about saving and investing and follow through with an intelligent plan, you should be able to gain financial security over the years and enjoy the benefits of managing your money,” she said.

Mrs. Ellis stressed that all investments involve some degree of risk; “if you intend to purchase securities – such as stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – it’s important that you understand before you invest that you could lose some or all of your money”.

“You may be looking to grow something over the next year, such as saving up for a car, or over the next 30 years, such as saving for retirement,” she said.

She noted that the reward for taking on risk is the potential for a greater investment return, “if you have a financial goal with a long-time horizon, you are likely to make more money by carefully investing in asset categories with greater risk, like stocks or bonds, rather than restricting your investments to assets with less risk, like cash equivalents”.

Mrs. Ellis said investing solely in cash investments could be appropriate for short-term financial goals, as the principal concern for individuals investing in cash equivalents was inflation risk.