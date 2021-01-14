The Director of Education Cannot Wait(ECW), a global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, Yasmine Sherif, is on a three-day mission in Burkina Faso starting from Wednesday to ascertain the education needs of children and youth caught in the multiple crises affecting the country and announce new funding to respond to these needs.

In a statement issued shortly before her arrival in Ouagadougou, the Fund indicated that during her stay, Sherif will visit ECW-supported education programs in emergency situations, to ensure the continuity of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She will also meet with families displaced by violence and insecurity.

Sherif will also meet with partners such as government, United Nations, civil society, public and private donors to mobilize more support and resources to ensure a quality education for children affected by insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme poverty, food insecurity and climate change that plague the country.

During her mission, Sherif will announce new funding from ECW to launch a multi-year resilience programme that aims to ensure access to a quality education for over 800,000 children and youth affected by the crisis in Burkina Faso.

According to the latest data of ECW, more than 2.6 million children and adolescents are out of school across Burkina Faso.

The situation is particularly worrying in the six most affected regions, Boucle du Mouhoun, Center-East, Center-Nord, East, Nord and Sahel, where 56 percent of children aged 3-17 are out of school and the primary-school completion rate is only 29 percent, which is less than half of the overall national rate. Enditem